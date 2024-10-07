Row over Bihar Dy CM's house: BJP claims bed, sofas, water taps taken away by Tejashwi Yadav

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday alleged that the former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and his men stole the furniture, including bed and sofas, wash basins and water taps, from the government bungalow before vacating it.



The development comes in the backdrop of incumbent Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary shifting to the residence, previously held by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Samrat Chaudhary was allotted the bungalow at 5 Deshratna Road in Patna recently and is set to move in, on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami.

A major controversy broke out before he shifted into the government residence.

Tejashwi Yadav has been accused of robbing the government bungalow of essentials, including water taps, and lights.

Shatrughan Prasad, Personal Secretary of Samrat Chaudhary, told IANS, "We are bringing to light how the Deputy CM's house has been robbed of its belongings. When Sushil Modi had shifted to this house, there were two hydraulic beds, there were sofa sets for guests and this was for everywhere to see, including the press. All those things are missing."

"More than 20 split ACs are missing. There is no computer or chair in the operating room. There is no fridge or RO in the kitchen. Lights have been snatched from the walls," he added.

Danish Iqbal, Bihar BJP's Media In-charge, who also inspected the premises, said, "Samrat Chaudhary has been allotted this bungalow and was to shift to this house in Navratri. Essentials such as wash basins, water taps, and furniture are missing. The hydraulic bed has been taken away. The mat in the badminton court has been taken away. The gym is empty, there are no exercise machines. Foundation's lights have been taken off."

The sensational charge is set to escalate the political bickering in the state, though RJD is yet to react to the raging controversy.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Giriraj Singh, who hails from Bihar, has slammed the RJD leadership and demanded a detailed probe to establish the scale of 'theft' at the Deputy Chief Minister's residence.