Rs 1.6 lakh approved per family for reconstruction of 36,703 houses damaged in Punjab floods: Union Minister Chouhan

Ludhiana: Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Tuesday, visited the Indian Council of Agricultural Research-Indian Institute of Maize Research (ICAR-IIMR) here and said that Rs 1.60 lakh approved per family for reconstruction of 36,703 houses damaged during recent floods in Punjab.

He also interacted with maize stakeholders, farmers, beneficiaries of rural development schemes, and members of women self-help groups (SHGs).

The Union Minister also highlighted key Central government initiatives and development programmes for Punjab in the fields of agriculture and rural development.

The event was attended by Minister od State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Bhagirath Choudhary, Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu and Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian.

Speaking at the event, Union Minister Chouhan said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central government's foremost goals are to increase foodgrain production, reduce production costs, and raise farmers' incomes.

He noted that while India is fully self-sufficient in wheat and rice, diversification in agriculture is essential.

"After wheat and rice, maize is the third most important crop in our country. Beyond being a food crop, it has multiple industrial uses. Maize can also serve as a sustainable alternative to paddy, conserving water while yielding better returns for farmers," the Union Minister said.

He emphasised the importance of the Indian Institute of Maize Research, noting that its work has played a vital role in improving maize productivity and supporting agricultural diversification.

He announced that the Central government has released Rs 74 crore for the free distribution of wheat seeds to compensate farmers for crop losses in Punjab.

Funds have also been approved for mustard and other seed varieties.

Additionally, under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, Rs 222 crore has already been transferred in advance to the accounts of 11.09 lakh farmers.

Assistance under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) will also be provided to support farmers affected in the horticulture sector.

Reiterating the Union government's commitment to Punjab's recovery and resilience, Union Minister Chouhan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "is deeply concerned about the flood damage in the state. The Central government has sanctioned a package of Rs 1,600 crore to support flood-affected families".

He announced that Rs 1.60 lakh per family has been approved for the reconstruction of 36,703 damaged houses, including Rs 1.2 lakh for the construction of houses, and Rs 40,000 for labour and toilet facilities.

He also urged people to prioritise Indian-made products ('Swadeshi'), saying that this would empower local artisans, retain wealth within the country, and strengthen India's economy.

"By supporting indigenous products, we not only promote self-reliance but also ensure prosperity for our local communities," Union Minister Chouhan added.