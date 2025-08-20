  • Menu
Rs 8,307-cr Odisha road project cleared

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved the construction of a 6-Lane Access-Controlled Capital Region Ring Road (Bhubaneswar Bypass) in Odisha at a total capital cost of Rs 8,307.74 crore.

The 110.875 km project will be developed on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM). At present, the Rameshwar–Tangi stretch of the existing National Highway faces severe congestion due to heavy traffic moving through urban centres like Khordha, Bhubaneswar, and Cuttack.

