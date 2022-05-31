RSS training camp concludes

Dhenkanal: The Rastriya Swayam Sangha (RSS) works for nation-building on the ideology of national interest and Indian-ness in thinking power.It inculcates values to build the nation and continues to work for national interests, said RSS PrantaPracharak Bipin Prasad Nanda at the valedictory session of the 20-day training camp at BhagbanpurSwraswatiSishu VidyaMandiron Saturday.

Speakers said nobody should comment unless they understand the thought process and ideology of the RSS. They are trying best to implement values which Swami Vivekananda and Ramakrishna spread worldwide. The sangh attempts to build the nation promoting such values for national interests.

As many as 152 trainees, 52 trainers and facilitators participated in the camp. Theyimparted intellectual and physical training. The trainees included medicaland engineering students, farmers, businessmen.

Educator and popular columnist Dr Bhawani Shanker Mishra explained the activities of RSS in nation-building. Sangha Chalak Samir Mohanty, Baikunthanath Sahoo and Ashok Ranjit attended.

Bhubaneswar MP Aparjita Sarangi, Union Education and Skill Development Minister DhamendraPradhan and Union Minister [MoS] Tribals Affairs and Jal Shakti BisweshwarTuduparticipated.