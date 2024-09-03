Ruckus in Assembly over Subhadra Yojana

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly was adjourned multiple times before lunch on Monday due to disruptions by Opposition BJD and Congress members over ‘Subhadra Yojana’. The Opposition alleged that the BJP government did not fulfil its promises regarding the scheme. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi began the session with a condolence motion for late Ashwini Guru, a former Sambalpur MLA and senior Congress leader.However, as soon as the House observed a moment of silence for the deceased, the Opposition members entered the well of the House and demanded that all women be included in the scheme.

They accused the BJP government of betraying women by implementing provisions that excluded them from the scheme, particularly criticising the guideline that limits eligibility to women aged 21 to 60 years.The Opposition also alleged that the State BJP government later added economic criteria to further exclude women from the scheme.

Despite Speaker Surama Padhy’s requests for silence and cooperation, stating that an adjournment motion had been accepted and a discussion on Subhadra Yojana would take place, the Opposition continued their protest.

Due to the din, Padhy adjourned the House several times – first until 11.30 am, then until 12.05 pm and again until 1.05 pm. When the House reconvened, the disruptions persisted, leading the Speaker to adjourn the proceedings until 4 pm.Outside the House, Opposition Chief Whip Pramila Mallik slammed the government, claiming it had betrayed the Odisha’s women.

“The BJP’s election manifesto promised benefits for all women under Subhadra Yojana, including Rs 50,000 over two years. Now, the government is denying these benefits to most women on various grounds,” Mallik said.

Congress MLA Sofia Firdous also opposed the scheme’s guidelines, arguing that benefits should be extended to women of all ages, not just those between 21 and 60 years.“The Congress demands that the scheme cover women of all age groups. The BJP’s various excuses are preventing many women from benefiting,” she alleged.

In response, BJP MLA Babu Singh defended the State government, accusing the BJD of using women for political gain during its 24-year rule without advancing their development. He asserted that the BJP government is now working to empower women through the Subhadra Yojana.

Subhadra Yojana is the State’s flagship scheme under which the State government will provide financial assistance of Rs 10,000 every year to each beneficiary for five years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to launch the programme here during his visit to the State on September 17, official sources said.