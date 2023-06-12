Rumours of BJP-JDS Alliance Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

Ramanagara: In the midst of mounting speculations surrounding a potential alliance between the BJP and Janata Dal Secular (JDS) in Karnataka for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, former Chief Minister and JDS leader, H D Kumaraswamy refuted the existence of any such discussions on Monday.

In a media interaction at Channapatna of Ramanagara district, Kumaraswamy acknowledged that speculations and rumors are common in the realm of politics. However, he emphasized the need to discern the veracity of such claims.

“Only when the election process commences will the truth be unveiled. At present, there are no proposals of alliance presented to me. I am currently engrossed in introspection meetings with district-level leaders, and only time will reveal the unfolding political landscape,” Kumaraswamy said.

Moreover, the former Chief Minister expressed his waning interest in politics, asserting that his continued involvement is driven solely by his dedication to the party and its diligent workers.

The conjecture surrounding a potential BJP-JDS alliance intensified following remarks by former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, who stated that he would not attend the scheduled meeting of anti-BJP parties on June 23 in Patna.

In a separate development, Deve Gowda participated in the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building, which witnessed the absence of several Opposition parties. These actions have been interpreted as hints of an alliance between the BJP and JDS, particularly in the wake of the Congress party's victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections.

As the political landscape continues to evolve, it remains to be seen how these speculations and alliances will shape the course of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka. The assertions made by Kumaraswamy and the actions of key political figures have certainly added an intriguing dimension to the unfolding narrative, keeping political observers and citizens alike eagerly awaiting further developments.