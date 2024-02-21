Russian tourist collapses in sea, dies in Kerala hospital

Live
Just In
Highlights
A 54-year-old Russian tourist, who went into the sea and collapsed, has died in a hospital in Kerala on Wednesday.
Thiruvananthapuram: A 54-year-old Russian tourist, who went into the sea and collapsed, has died in a hospital in Kerala on Wednesday.
The local police said the woman along with another person ventured into the sea at Edava near Varkala.
According to the locals, the tourist had suddenly collapsed, after which she was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she breathed her last.
"We have started our probe and asked the officials at the resort where the woman was staying to report before us. Only a probe will reveal what exactly happened," said a police official.
Varkala located about 50 kms from the state capital city is a hugely popular beach destination, especially among the foreign tourists.
