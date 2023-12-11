Sabarimala darshan getting tougher day-by-day; here is the best route to reach temple Sannidanam

Kerala: Lakhs of devotees thronged the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple as the portals of the hill shrine opened for the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakkku pilgrimage. The 41-day pilgrimage season begins and the temple complex, called as ‘Sannidhanam,’ reverberated with chants of 'Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa' by devotees who are trekking for hours through the traditional path from the base camp at Pampa to reach the hill shrine.

Though, a dynamic queue-control system was introduced this season to manage crowd at ‘Sannidhanam,’ Pampa, and Nilakkal, authorities failed to offer a peaceful darshan to the devotees. Many devotees are returning back without the darshan due to the suffocation while reaching temple premises.

Though, the emergency health centres have been set up in the route between Pampa and to temple complex, they are not seen in regular intervals.





The free medicated drinking water which is supplied at regular intervals gives a boost0up to move forward, people needs to stand in queue to get that water. As only one or two persons are supplying it in a counter, pilgrims need to wait for so long to get the water.

Speaking about the rush over there, one of the pilgrims Advocate Sistu Ramesh says, “This is the 22nd time, I am visiting Sabarimala for Lord Ayyappa darshan but I have never seen this crowd before. Previously, the darshan used to be so peaceful but this time, it’s a different story.”





“All my batch members who visited Sabarimala now returned without getting on to the ‘Golden Steps’ (Bangaru Metlu). It took me 22 hours to finish my darshan and return to Pampa,” says another devotee YVR, who came from Srikakulam.

“Officials should take special safety measures for the pilgrims. As everyone is in a hurry to have their darshan, there is a chance of accidents. And after entering into temple premises, there is a long queue and no proper water supply. This is leading to dehydration especially in kids,” says Ramesh Garugu.

Best route to have darshan in Sabarimala





The best way to have darshan is taking a side route at Pampa in which the Doli’s travel. Though it is a bit steeper and tough, the crowd is less when compared to the other route and the distance will also be reduced. But, the safety measures are very minute in this route and there is a chance of slipping. People travelling in this route will finish their darshan five to six hours before. On the other hand, taking a Doli at Pampa makes your darshan much easier.



Parking problems at Nalikkal

Pilgrims who visit Sabarimala in their own vehicles need to park the vehicles at Nalikkal which is 25 Kms far from Pampa and reach there using government transport. This is leading to a lot of traffic chaos in Nilakkal. As the number of people visiting is increased, there is no proper parking arrangment by the temple authorities. Pilgrims need to wait for hours to get parking place.







