Sad at absence of debate on budget in Parliament: FM Sitharaman

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday expressed anguish at Parliament not having a debate on the Union Budget as proceedings in both Houses have been a washout so far and accused the Opposition of resorting to diversionary tactics to distract people's attention from the "success story" of Indian economy.

"I feel very sad as a debate on the budget would have given me a chance to explain its various positives," she told reporters here. The Modi government, she asserted, has been presenting "honest and transparent" budgets year after year, she said.