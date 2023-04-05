  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Sad at absence of debate on budget in Parliament: FM Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
x

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Highlights

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday expressed anguish at Parliament not having a debate on the Union Budget as proceedings...

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday expressed anguish at Parliament not having a debate on the Union Budget as proceedings in both Houses have been a washout so far and accused the Opposition of resorting to diversionary tactics to distract people's attention from the "success story" of Indian economy.

"I feel very sad as a debate on the budget would have given me a chance to explain its various positives," she told reporters here. The Modi government, she asserted, has been presenting "honest and transparent" budgets year after year, she said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X