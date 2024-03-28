Sadhguru discharged from hospital

New Delhi: Spiritual guru and founder of the Isha Foundation Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev was discharged from Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday, days after he underwent an emergency brain surgery.

On March 17, the 66-year-old spiritual leader developed a decline in his level of consciousness with drowsiness and weakness in the left leg. He was rushed to the medical facility following ‘life-threatening’ bleeding inside his brain.

After being admitted to the hospital, Sadguru underwent brain surgery. During his stay in the hospital, Sadguru also penned a poem titled "Lost Me in You." "In extreme pain and pleasure, In ultra-exuberance and equanimity. This science of knowing the inner mechanics has never let me down for a moment. Living a life of extreme discipline and abandon, having hit the peaks, valleys and plains, why am I still here," the poem read.

