  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap Announce Separation After Seven Years

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap Announce Separation After Seven Years
x

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap Announce Separation After Seven Years

Highlights

Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap have announced their separation, ending their marriage of nearly seven years. Both are celebrated athletes with notable achievements in badminton.

Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap have announced their separation after nearly seven years of marriage. They married in December 2018.

Both began their badminton careers at the Pullela Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad. Saina won an Olympic bronze in 2012 and was once world No.1. Kashyap won Commonwealth Games gold in 2014 and reached a career-high world ranking of No.6.

Kashyap retired in 2024 and now works as a coach.

The couple has asked for privacy during this time.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick