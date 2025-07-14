Live
- iPhone 17e Expected to Launch in Spring 2026 with A19 Chip and Budget-Friendly Focus
- Intermittent energy restriction can better aid in diabetes control among obese: Study
- B Saroja Devi brought authenticity to the role of Kittur Rani Chennamma: MP Basavaraj Bommai
- Tirumala Jeeyars begin Chaturmasya Deeksha
- Collector hails NGOs for selfless support to govt
- India vs England Lord’s Test: Mind Games Heat Up as England Sledges Shubman Gill
- Rampant illegal constructions continue on Mutt lands
- Call for transparent ANMs re-counselling
- Vijayanagara era inscriptions found in Penukonda
- Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap Announce Separation After Seven Years
Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap Announce Separation After Seven Years
Highlights
Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap have announced their separation, ending their marriage of nearly seven years. Both are celebrated athletes with notable achievements in badminton.
Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap have announced their separation after nearly seven years of marriage. They married in December 2018.
Both began their badminton careers at the Pullela Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad. Saina won an Olympic bronze in 2012 and was once world No.1. Kashyap won Commonwealth Games gold in 2014 and reached a career-high world ranking of No.6.
Kashyap retired in 2024 and now works as a coach.
The couple has asked for privacy during this time.
Next Story