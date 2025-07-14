Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap Announce Separation After Seven Years

Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap have announced their separation after nearly seven years of marriage. They married in December 2018.

Both began their badminton careers at the Pullela Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad. Saina won an Olympic bronze in 2012 and was once world No.1. Kashyap won Commonwealth Games gold in 2014 and reached a career-high world ranking of No.6.

Kashyap retired in 2024 and now works as a coach.

The couple has asked for privacy during this time.