Saini listens to ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Sh. Nayab Singh Saini said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we all take a pledge to make the state clean and celebrate festivals with joy. An 11-week cleanliness campaign has also been launched in the state. The government is working nonstop at three times the speed in the country and state. He said to make the country a developed nation by 2047, it is necessary to adopt indigenous products.

The Chief Minister was addressing villagers after listening to the Prime Minister’s “Mann Ki Baat” programme at Kalal Majra village in Ladwa constituency on Sunday. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also released a book written on his life by Dr. Kewal Krishan. He announced a grant of ₹21 lakh for the development of the village.

Saini assured that the demands presented by village Sarpanch Kuldeep would be sent to the concerned department and fulfilled. He said the government has no shortage of funds for development works. In the past 10 months, development projects worth ₹1.1 crore have been carried out in the village.

On this occasion, several ministers of Haryana listened to the programme along with workers and the general public and shared their reactions.

Haryana’s Energy, Transport and Labour Minister Sh. Anil Vij listened to the programme with the people in Ambala. He said Prime Minister Modi is the first Prime Minister who constantly shares the joys and sorrows of the people and keeps the nation informed of achievements every month.

‘Fully alert to deal with rainy season’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the state government and administration are fully alert regarding the rainy season and prepared to deal with any situation. The government is making all efforts so that no citizen faces any loss. He appealed to the public to remain cautious during such weather and avoid going to hilly areas.

The Chief Minister was talking to journalists on Sunday at Dronacharya Sports Stadium in Kurukshetra. He also played volleyball with the players in the sports complex.

Saini said that Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi has enhanced the nation’s honour at the global level and helped the needy and poor.

The Chief Minister said that 17th September is the birthday of PM Modi, and from this day, Sewa Pakwada (Service Fortnight) will begin. Through this, services will be provided to the poor, needy, and differently-abled. Welfare societies, traders, and other organizations will be included in this campaign, which will continue till 2nd October, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Make sports an integral part of your life

Chandigarh:Haryana Chief Minister Sh. Nayab Singh Saini called upon the youth to make sports an integral part of their lives and follow the path of discipline, hard work, and dedication like hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand. He also motivated Haryana players to win the maximum number of medals in the 2036 Olympic Games. The Chief Minister was addressing the youth during the “Cyclathon” event organized in Kurukshetra on the occasion of National Sports Day.