Saini: State committed to welfare of every Haryanvi

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini while addressing the gathering at Dhan-yawad rally organised in Kalka Assembly Constituency on Wednesday said that the state government, aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ and the mantra of ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek,’ is committed to the state’s development and the welfare of every Haryanvi.

He said that the present state government’s policies focus on four pillars of a devel-oped India: farmers, youth, women, and the underprivileged. Through relentless ef-forts, Haryana has achieved significant progress on both physical and human devel-opment indices, said Nayab Singh Saini.

The Chief Minister said that during the Viksit Bharat Jan Samvad Sankalp Yatra, Modi provided a roadmap for the nation’s golden future. Supporting these Sankalp (guarantees), every Haryanvi has once again entrusted BJP with the opportunity to serve for a third term, said Nayab Singh Saini.

He criticised Congress for failing to alleviate hardships and fostering disputes instead of offering solutions. Sh. Nayab Singh Saini said that the public has clearly under-stood Congress’s intentions and decisively defeated the Ghamandiya Gathbandhan (arrogant alliance) during the elections.