Minister appeals to teachers to withdraw strike

Bhubaneswar: Thousands of primary school teachers of Odisha have been staging a protest in front of the State Assembly, which is in session, demanding fulfilment of their demands, including pay hike. They demanded upgradation of teacher posts to level-2 and provision of salary at Rs 35,400 with Rs 4,200 grade pay, and grant of regular service benefits along with pension.

The teachers from different parts of the State, under the banner of ‘Prathamika Shikshyak Mahasangha’, gathered here on Friday, and staged day and night protests before the Assembly building. Due to the protest of teachers, functioning of primary schools across the State has been affected.

The protesting teachers said that several other States have been paying salaries starting from Rs 35,400 or above with a grade pay of Rs 4,200 to primary teachers. However, Odisha remains at the bottom with just Rs 2,200 as grade pay. Ranjan Das, convenor of the Teachers’ Association, threatened to intensify the protest, if the government does not fulfil their demands by December 10.

Opposition members Goutam Buddha Das (BJD) and Pabitra Saunta (Congress) raised the issues of the primary teachers in the Assembly during Zero Hour. School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond said the government is always ready to hold discussions with the agitating teachers to resolve their issues.

“It is not possible to fulfil all their demands in one day. Let them come to the table for discussion. We will definitely give importance to their demands,” he said. The minister appealed to the teachers to withdraw their strike and join duty in the interest of students.

Meanwhile, cooks engaged in the schools also demonstrated at Mahatma Gandhi Marg seeking a hike in their remuneration to Rs 13,860 per month.