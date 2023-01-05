Saji Cheriyan sworn in as Minister

Thiruvananthapuram: CPI(M) leader Saji Cheriyan was on Wednesday again sworn in as Minister in the Pinarayi Vijayan government, nearly six months after he had resigned from the Cabinet following a furore over his alleged remarks against the Constitution. Cheriyan was administered the oath of office by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the Raj Bhavan where MLAs of the Congress-led UDF opposition were absent in protest against the reinstatement of the CPI(M) leader.

Speaker A N Shamseer, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, members of his Cabinet, few MLAs of the ruling LDF and some Left leaders were present at the simple and brief swearing-in ceremony where Cheriyan took solemn oath to uphold the Constitution and perform his duties according to it. After attending the tea party hosted by the Governor at Raj Bhavan, Cheriyan drove to his old office at the Kerala Secretariat Annexe where he met mediapersons and expressed hope that he would get the same portfolios he was holding before his resignation. He held the portfolios of Fisheries, Culture and Youth Affairs prior to his resignation.

Both the Congress and BJP held protests against reinstatement of Cheriyan. Several Congress activists marched to Raj Bhavan and the party also announced a series of protest programmes across the State against Cheriyan's swearing-in.