Salute brave woman pilot!

New Delhi: Flight Lieutenant Har Raj Kaur Boparai, IAF's first and only woman pilot of the heavy-lift transport aircraft C-17 Globemaster, has taken part in Operation Kaveri, India's complex mission to bring back its citizens safely from the strife-torn Sudan, official sources said on Thursday.

The C-17 Globemaster is the largest aircraft asset of the Indian Air Force.

"Flt Lt Har Raj Kaur Boparai is a C-17 pilot. She took part in Operation Kaveri. The giant aircraft was flown from Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad to Jeddah and from Jeddah it flew to Mumbai carrying the evacuees," an official source said.

"Flt Lt H R K Boparai is the first and only woman officer of the IAF who's flown the C-17. She is the only woman officer in the aircraft's squadron," the source said. The squadron is based at the Hindon Air Force Station.