Salute people for clear majority

New Delhi: In his first reaction after the Assembly election results, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said BJP's record third straight term in Haryana is the victory of the politics of development and good governance. Posting on X after the EC declared that the BJP had won 47 seats in Haryana, crossing the halfway mark in the 90-member Assembly, and was leading in one, PM Modi expressed his gratitude to the people of the state and saluted them for giving the party a clear majority once again.

The PM also congratulated all party workers and said that their hard work was responsible for the BJP attaining a historic victory.

"My heartiest congratulations to all my party workers who have worked tirelessly and with full dedication for this great victory! You have not only served the people of the state to the fullest but have also taken our agenda of development to them. It is because of this that the BJP has got this historic victory in Haryana," he said.