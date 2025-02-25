Samajwadi Party will be wiped out in coming days: UP Dy CM Pathak

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Brajesh Pathak, on Tuesday said the Samajwadi Party (SP) will be wiped out completely in the coming days and people will never accept their "criminal activities".

Talking to media persons, he claimed: "During their tenure in Uttar Pradesh, SP leaders' activities were similar to those of 'Kans', 'Duryodhan' and 'Ravana'. The state witnessed over 1,000 riots, hooliganism, and crimes against women during the SP's rule."

Deputy CM Pathak's reaction comes in response to Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Mata Prasad Pandey's controversial remark against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Notably, Pandey said that CM Adityanath is scared of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and his party like Kansa was of Lord Krishna.

Earlier on Monday, during the discussion on the Governor's address in the UP Assembly, CM Adityanath targeted the Opposition who raised questions on the arrangements of the Maha Kumbh, saying "Everyone got what they searched for in the Maha Kumbh."

"Vultures saw the body, pigs got dirt, sensitive people got a beautiful picture of relationships, believers got virtue, gentlemen got nobility, rich got business, poor got employment, devotees got God. How will socialists and leftists see the beauty of Sanatan," the UP CM asked.

The Chief Minister took a swipe at the Opposition for "ridiculing" Maha Kumbh, saying: "First they mock, then oppose and later accept it... SP chief Akhilesh Yadav visited Prayagraj and took a holy dip at the Sangam, proving his acceptance of the event."

"When we were fighting for Ram temple at Ayodhya, the SP mocked, opposed and later accepted it. The Opposition used to ask will you make Ram temple? Will you succeed? They protested it and later said that Ram belongs to all," he said.