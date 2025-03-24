Sambhal mosque chief Zafar Ali's arrest: Advocates stage 'pen-down' protest

Sambhal : Advocates in Sambhal staged a 'pen-down' protest on Monday against the "unlawful" arrest of Shahi Jama Masjid Committee chief and senior lawyer Zafar Ali by the Uttar Pradesh Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Ali was arrested in connection with criminal conspiracy for November 24 violence in the city, which left four people dead and several injured.

The police have accused Ali of inciting rioters and fabricating evidence to cause wrongful conviction, among other charges.

A couple of lawyers at the Sambhal court voice strong opposition to his arrest and also led a procession through the market, raising slogans against the police administration.

Speaking to the reporters, Advocate Shakeel Ahmad said, "Zafar Ali has been wrongfully arrested. There is no FIR against him, and the charges are baseless. He is our senior counsel, and all advocates are standing with him. If this oppression continues, protests will spread across Uttar Pradesh and the entire country."

Ahmad further claimed that Ali had been arrested to prevent him from giving a statement against the police in court in Lucknow on Monday.

The lawyers also staged "pen-down" protest, refusing to carry out legal duties until Ali is released.

Advocate Amit Uthbal stated, "The entire advocate community is united against the police. We stand with Zafar Ali and will continue our protest."

Following Ali's arrest, heavy security has been deployed around Shahi Jama Masjid, with Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel stationed in the area. The administration is monitoring the city using CCTV and drone surveillance to maintain law and order. A flag march was also conducted as a precautionary measure.

Sambhal Circle Officer (CO) Anuj Chaudhary told IANS, "The route march is a routine procedure to ensure peace and order. Lawyers have the right to protest."

Ali has been arrested under multiple penal provisions, including rioting, obstructing public servants, endangering public safety, and causing property damage. His arrest is linked to one of 12 FIRs registered against 159 individuals following the Sambhal riots.

According to police sources, Ali played a key role in planning the violence, which erupted after he was informed about a proposed survey of the historical mosque by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). His role in inciting locals to oppose the survey, which was abruptly halted on November 19, 2024, is also under investigation.

During the violence, rioters allegedly used illegal foreign-made firearms, and incidents of gunfire, stone-pelting, and arson were reported in Nakhasa Tiraha, Kotgarvi, and Hindupura Kheda.

In the aftermath of the riots, several families fled the area, and around 300 properties remain locked. The police suspect that panic selling of properties occurred due to rumours of demolition, and individuals with criminal backgrounds took advantage of the situation to seize properties.