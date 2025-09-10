Samsung Teases Apple After iPhone 17 Air Launch – #iCant Goes Viral

Samsung took a dig at Apple after Apple launched its new iPhones, including the sleek iPhone 17 Air, on Tuesday, September 9. Apple also introduced several other devices at the event.

On X (formerly Twitter), Samsung Mobile US posted: "#iCant believe this is still relevant." They quoted a 2022 tweet that said, "Let us know it when it folds."

Targeting the camera, Samsung added: "48MP x 3 still doesn't equal 200MP." The company has often used the #iCant hashtag to mock Apple, saying real innovation is bigger than hype.

In another post, Samsung wrote: "#iCant believe some people had to wait 5 years for Sleep Score. [Apple] just announced live translation at Zzz-note. All we can say is, welcome to the party #iCant."