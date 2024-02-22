Samyukt Kisan Morcha Plans Decisive Action Amidst Farmer Protests: Latest Updates

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), leading the ongoing farmers' protest at the Punjab-Haryana border, will convene its National Coordination Committee and General Body meeting on Thursday to deliberate on the prevailing situation and strategize "decisive action to advance the struggle," according to news agency PTI. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher announced that the next course of action will be decided on Friday evening.

The decision to suspend the 'Dilli Chalo' march for two days was taken by farmers on Wednesday following clashes at Khanauri, one of the protest sites, where they alleged a protester was killed and 12 police personnel were injured. However, the Haryana Police denied any fatalities.

The SKM expressed condolences for the death of protester Subhkaran Singh (21) during the clashes, attributing responsibility to the Centre and alleging a failure to implement agreements signed with the SKM. The deceased hailed from Baloke village in Punjab's Bathinda district.

Resuming their agitation on Wednesday after failed talks with Union ministers regarding the legal guarantee of minimum support prices (MSP) for crops, Punjab farmers faced tear gas and rubber bullets fired by the police as they attempted to breach barricades. Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda called for further dialogue to resolve the farmers' issues amidst escalating tensions.

Several protesting farmers, equipped with gas masks and protective gear, clashed with security forces, leading to injuries on both sides. A farmer leader likened the situation to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919, condemning the violation of humanity in a democratic nation.

In related incidents, a farmer in Uttar Pradesh attempted suicide due to loan-related stress, prompting demonstrations across western Uttar Pradesh in solidarity with the ongoing agitation. The Uttar Pradesh government formed a committee to address farmers' demands for compensation, raising hopes for resolution among the protesting farmers.