Samyukta Kisan Morcha Will Stage Protests Today In Support Of Wrestlers

Security was increased at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Sunday after Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) declared that it will organise nationwide protests in support of the protesting grapplers.



Since more than ten days, wrestlers have been demonstrating outside Jantar Mantar, calling for the arrest of BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Singh and his removal from office in response to claims of sexual harassment made by the wrestlers.



Several leaders of the organisation from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh would visit the protest site at Jantar Mantar on May 7 and offer solidarity to the protesting wrestlers, according to a statement released by SKM on Saturday.

Notably, SKM was the driving force behind the one-year-long farmer protest against the since-repealed farm regulations on the outskirts of the national capital.

Anil Vij, the minister for housing and health in Haryana, offered his support to the wrestlers staging a demonstration near Jantar Mantar on Friday.

The Haryana Home Minister told that he had nothing but sympathy and support for the wrestlers who were protesting. He even gave the grapplers assurances that he would be willing to act as a mediator and represent them in negotiations with the authorities.

Additionally, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur stated on Friday that the Delhi Police were trying to satisfy the demands of the protesting wrestlers and were launching an impartial probe into the head of the wrestling association.