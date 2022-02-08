Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit Has Been Selected As The First Woman Vice-Chancellor Of JNU

Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit will be the first woman Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University, following her appointment by the Ministry of Education (MoE) on Monday. Pandit is currently a Political Science professor at Maharashtra's Savitribai Phule University's Department of Politics and Public Administration. Pandit, who is 59 years old, earned her MPhil and Ph.D. in International Relations from JNU.



Atop official from the Ministry of Education stated that the appointment of Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit as JNU Vice-Chancellor has been authorized by President Ram Nath Kovind, who is also a Visitor to the University. Her appointment is for a five-year term.

In 1988, Pandit began her teaching career at Goa University, and in 1993, she transferred to Pune University. She has worked as an administrator in a number of academic institutions. She has also served on the University Grants Commission, the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), and as a Visitor's nominee to central universities.

She has supervised 29 PhDs during the course of her career.M Jagadesh Kumar, who was serving as vice-chancellor at JNU after his five-year term ended last year, was named chairperson of the UGC last week.

Kumar expressed gratitude while welcoming her and stated that Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit of Savitribai Phule Pune University has been named the new Vice-Chancellor of JNU, which gives him great joy. She is the university's first female Vice-Chancellor. He wants to express his heartfelt congrats to her. He handed over the reins to her today, and he wish her well in her new role.

She said that the administration's initial focus will be to establish a clean administration, a student-friendly atmosphere, and a gender-sensitive environment for academic performance. She continued that they would try to fulfill our Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of 2020, particularly in multidisciplinary and multi-disciplinary areas of study, with JNU rising to greater heights of academics and research. The emphasis will be on developing Indo-centric narratives