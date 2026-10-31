Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birth Anniversary: Remembering the Architect of a United India

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is known as one of the key leaders responsible for shaping modern India and ensuring its unity amid the chaos of Partition. Patel’s contribution to uniting the princely states is being acknowledged on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

After gaining independence in 1947, India faced the difficult task of uniting its 565 princely states. The British had left them with the option to join India or Pakistan, or alternatively remain independent. Patel used his political acumen, determination and diplomacy to unite these states.

One state that refused to join India was Hyderabad. The ruler of Hyderabad (Nizam) had declared that he intended to remain independent or join Pakistan. Patel was able to authorise a police operation (Operation Polo) in 1948 which ended the Nizam’s reign and brought Hyderabad into India.

Patel’s devotion to creating unity within the country and his administrative skills meant he became one of the key figures involved in creating the country. This resulted in Jawaharlal Nehru saying "He built a nation through his iron will. History will never forget this and will always praise him for being the architect of modern India."

There are many examples of Patel’s devotion to his work. Whilst presenting his case in court in 1909 Patel was given a note to inform him that his wife (Jhaverba) had died following surgery for cancer in Bombay (now known as Mumbai). Rather than leave the court Patel tucked the note away and continued with his arguments, winning the case. He later stated that he had been able to save an innocent man by not leaving the court.

Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, Patel decided to stop wearing western clothing and wear traditional Indian clothing. During the Kheda and Bardoli Satyagrahas Patel was able to unite the farmers and lead them in their protests against British rule. Through his leadership in the Bardoli movement he gained the title of ‘Sardar’.