Satya Maharana makes ‘Nandighosha’ using newspaper

Berhampur: Satya Narayan Maharana, who has set more than 40 national and international records for creating smallest artifacts, has made ‘Nandighosha’ chariot using newspaper. The newspaper chariot is 7 inches high, 4.5 inches wide and weighs 45 grams.

This chariot is fitted with 16 wheels, four horses, parswa deities, two parrots upside down, Dadhinauti and Patitapabana Bana. “It took me one day to complete it,” said Satya, a resident of Berhampur.

Satya started making smaller version of the chariot of Lord Jagannath in 2016 with a height of 14 inches and idol of Lord Jagannath with a height of 1.4 inches. He is regularly making chariots of different sizes prior to Rath Yatra.

Satya broke his own record by creating the smallest chariot of Lord Jagannath using wood having a height of 4.5 inches and width of 3 inches in 2018. The chariot he made in 2017 had a height of 8 inches and a width of 5 inches.

Satya made the smallest chariot of Lord Jagannath using teak wood having a height of 1.3 cm and width of 1.4 cm. The weight of this ‘Nandighosha’ chariot was only 500 to 600 mgs. The height of Lord Jagannath’s idol was 1.5 mm. “It took me four and a half hours to complete the work,” said Satya.

In 2019, Satya constructed a 1.4-inch high chariot and a 5 mm high idol of Lord Jagannath. Four leading institutions, including Asia Pacific Record, National Records, World Record of India and Indian Book of Records recognised his Lord Jagannath’s chariot as the smallest in the world in 2019 and awarded certificates to him.