Saurabh Bhardwaj seeks LG action against errant officials

New Delhi: The Yamuna River's increasing water level has flooded the whole city of Delhi. Water has also entered all the VIP sections of Lutyens' Delhi, including the Supreme Court, and construction work has also come to a halt due to water-logging. In such a case, Irrigation and Flood Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj has written to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena that action be taken against Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Ashwini Kumar, and Irrigation and Flood Secretary Ashish Kundra.

In a letter to the Lieutenant Governor, Bhardwaj stated that these officers purposefully disobeyed the directives of two ministers, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi. The ministers had specifically directed these officials to contact the NDRF and Army Engineers Regiment at night in order to restore WHO's building regulator. At the same time, these officials violated ministerial orders, resulting in a flood of VIP places in Lutyens' Delhi, including the Supreme Court of India.

It went on to say that the work can be done only when the NDRF and the Engineers Regiment are called the next day. The flood might have been prevented if the ministers' instructions had been followed and the army and NDRF had been called at night. The officials have hatched a conspiracy against the Supreme Court.

Notably, AAP shared screenshots of a WhatsApp group last night in which officials were ordered to call NDRF but the officials did not carry out the order. Members of the WhatsApp group of ministers include Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Ashwani Kumar, Irrigation and Flood Control Secretary Ashish Kundra, other DJB personnel and Revenue Minister Atishi.