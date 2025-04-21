  • Menu
SBI Issues Warning Against Fake AI Investment Deepfake Videos

State Bank of India warns against fake deepfake videos promoting fraudulent AI investment schemes. Verify info only via SBI's official channels.

State Bank of India (SBI) has issued a public caution notice warning citizens and its customers to remain vigilant against deepfake videos circulating on social media platforms.

According to SBI, these manipulated videos falsely claim the launch of an artificial intelligence-powered investment platform endorsed by the bank in collaboration with the Government of India and global corporations. These videos are fraudulent in nature and exploit digital tools to mislead viewers into participating in bogus investment opportunities.

The bank confirmed it has no affiliation with any schemes offering extraordinary or high-yield returns as portrayed in the misleading content. SBI emphasized that such unauthorized promotional materials are designed to trap individuals into financial scams.

SBI urged the public to rely solely on its official communication channels, including its website (https://bank.sbi), verified social media pages, or nearest branch offices, for accurate and updated information.

