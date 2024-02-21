SC asks UP govt to frame policy for timely payment of advocates' fees

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that it hopes and trusts that the Uttar Pradesh government will effectively implement a "proper and rational" policy for payment of fees of the advocates representing the state government within a reasonable time.

"We hope and trust that the state will not create a situation, where an advocate representing the state is required to approach the court for recovery of his fees," a bench of Justices Abhay S. Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said.

If this scenario of creating a situation where the advocate is compelled to approach the court of law to recover fees from the state of Uttar Pradesh continues, it will discourage the talented members of the bar from appearing for the state of Uttar Pradesh, the bench added.

In January, the UP government had agreed to set up a machinery to ensure that the lawyers representing the state government will be paid their fees promptly. A clutch of advocates filed writ petitions before the Allahabad High Court after their bills were kept pending by the UP government.