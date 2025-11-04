SC cracks down on stray dog menace

New Delhi: In a major hearing on the nationwide stray dog menace, the Supreme Court has taken states and Union Territories to task for inaction, with Amicus Curiae Gaurav Agrawal assisting the court.

The Apex court has summoned the Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories to answer 'why their compliances have not been filed'. In a significant move, the court has allowed dog bite victims to intervene in the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) without submitting the fees required from NGOs.

The court is compiling comprehensive data from every state and UT on the number of stray dogs, dog bite cases, and the status of sterilisation and shelter homes. It has also indicated that it will pass directions regarding the feeding of dogs within institutional premises and will monitor the issue continuously, taking suggestions from all parties involved.

A bench of justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria said, “We will be issuing directions with respect to government institutions and public sector undertakings where employees are feeding the dogs and supporting and encouraging stray dogs in the area.”

The court’s remark was well-timed as Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories - except West Bengal, Telangana and Kerala - were present in the courtroom pursuant to an order of October 27 directing their personal presence for non-compliance of its earlier order.