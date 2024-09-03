  • Menu
SC forms panel to resolve farmers’ grievances
New Delhi: Observing that farmers' protest should not be politicised, the Supreme Court on Monday constituted a high-powered committee headed by former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Justice Nawab Singh to amicably resolve the grievances of farmers agitating at the Shambhu border.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan directed the five-member committee to convene its first meeting within a week and reach out to the agitating farmers to persuade them to immediately remove their tractors, trolleys etc. from the Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana to provide relief to commuters. Both the Punjab and Haryana governments will be free to give suggestions to the committee, it added.

