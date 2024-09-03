Live
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on 03 September, 2024
- A Tale of Vanishing Lakes-vi: Jalpally Lake shrinks as land sharks devour it
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 03 September, 2024
- Simhachalam temple hundi nets Rs 2.42 cr
- One Dead, Several Injured in lorry-Bolero vehicle collision in Satya Sai district
- Collector warns of stern action against those violating sand policy rules
- Rains bring much needed relief to farmers
- Netflix head summoned over IC-814 series row
- NDRF Supplies Food to Flood Victims in Helicopter
- Will attack you inside mosques: BJP’s Nitesh
Just In
SC forms panel to resolve farmers’ grievances
Highlights
New Delhi: Observing that farmers' protest should not be politicised, the Supreme Court on Monday constituted a high-powered committee headed by...
New Delhi: Observing that farmers' protest should not be politicised, the Supreme Court on Monday constituted a high-powered committee headed by former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Justice Nawab Singh to amicably resolve the grievances of farmers agitating at the Shambhu border.
A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan directed the five-member committee to convene its first meeting within a week and reach out to the agitating farmers to persuade them to immediately remove their tractors, trolleys etc. from the Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana to provide relief to commuters. Both the Punjab and Haryana governments will be free to give suggestions to the committee, it added.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS