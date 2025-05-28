SC orders Assam human rights body to enquire into ‘fake’ encounters

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC) to enquire into the allegations of "fake" encounters in the state.

A Bench headed by Justice Surya Kant set aside the decision passed by the full Bench of the AHRC in January 2022 which had disposed of the issue of alleged fake encounters in the state on the pretext that the same was sub-judice before the Gauhati High Court.

“The matter is directed to be reinstated on the Board of the AHRC for necessary enquiry into the allegations independently and expeditiously, in accordance with law,” ordered the Bench, also comprising Justice N.K. Singh.

The apex court directed the AHRC to issue a public notice inviting all aggrieved individuals (victims and their family members) to come forward and furnish relevant information or evidence before the state human rights body.

“The notice shall be published in at least one national English daily and one prominent vernacular newspaper with wide circulation throughout the State of Assam. The publication of such a notice shall be carried out in a manner that is accessible and understandable to the general public, including those residing in remote and conflict-prone areas,” it ordered.

The Justice Kant-led Bench told AHRC to adopt robust measures akin to witness protection protocols to safeguard the privacy, safety and security of those participating in the process.

“We trust that the AHRC will proceed with the highest degree of sensitivity, impartiality, and diligence, thereby reinforcing public faith in the institutional mechanisms for protecting human rights,” said the top court.

Further, it ordered the Assam government to extend full cooperation to the AHRC and ensure that all logistical, financial, and administrative requirements for such an investigation are promptly and adequately met.

The apex court directed the state government to provide access to records, facilitate the availability of forensic and expert resources, and remove any institutional barriers that may hinder the functioning of AHRC.

Earlier in January 2023, the Gauhati High Court had dismissed the appellant’s Public Interest Litigation (PIL) alleging that as many as 80 fake encounters took place in Assam, between May 2021 and December 2021, and during these encounters, 28 people were killed and 48 were left injured.

The PIL had sought records of all alleged fake encounters in Assam, registration of FIRs against the erring police officials and an independent investigation against such officials in compliance with the guidelines laid down by the apex court in the case of People’s Union for Civil Liberties vs. State of Maharashtra.

Though, the Gauhati High Court held that the PIL was premature and the documents placed on record only made out vague assertions, it had directed that the appellant will be provided all legally-permissible documents in connection with all such cases, if so applied.



