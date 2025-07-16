Live
- NGT issued orders halting SVP, points out YSRCP
- Nellimarla commissioner held in bribe case
- Learning languages has its own advantage, says YLP
- Adolescent health: Parents told to foster openness
- Man sets one-year imprisonment in rape case
- Vizag wins top spot in LinkedIn’s ‘Cities on the Rise’ report
- Experts highlight long-term frameworks for sustainable port devpt
- Dhulipalla mastermind behind attack on Dalit leader
- Vijayawada to host 6th Cottonseed, Oil & Meal Conclave
- Plea to expedite rly development works
SC rejects plea against MIM
Highlights
New Delhi: Political parties relying on caste considerations are equally dangerous for the country, the Supreme Court observed on Tuesday as it refused to entertain a plea seeking cancellation of the registration of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) as a political party.
A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi pointed out that according to the constitution of the AIMIM, its objective is to work for every backward section of the society, including minorities, which is professed by the Constitution.
