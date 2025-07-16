SC rejects plea against MIM

New Delhi: Political parties relying on caste considerations are equally dangerous for the country, the Supreme Court observed on Tuesday as it refused to entertain a plea seeking cancellation of the registration of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) as a political party.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi pointed out that according to the constitution of the AIMIM, its objective is to work for every backward section of the society, including minorities, which is professed by the Constitution.