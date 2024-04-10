  • Menu
SC stays MP High Court's order, allows Christian community prayer meeting in Indore

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed a Christian community prayer meeting in Indore, where the permission granted to convene the gathering was withdrawn by the sub-divisional returning officer citing a law and order situation.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed a Christian community prayer meeting in Indore, where the permission granted to convene the gathering was withdrawn by the sub-divisional returning officer citing a law and order situation.

A bench of Justices B.R. Gavai, S.C. Sharma, and Sandeep Mehta stayed the April 8 decision of the Madhya Pradesh High Court affirming the revocation of the permission on account of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, particularly at a time when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in force.

The petitioner termed the withdrawal of permission for holding the prayer meeting at the Abhay Prashal Sports Club as arbitrary and constitutionally invalid, violative of Articles 14, 19(1)(a), 19(1)(b), 21, and 25 of the Constitution.

A sub-divisional magistrate had revoked the permission citing apprehensions of disruption of the law and order situation, based on complaints received from various social organisations.

