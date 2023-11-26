Live
- Israel FM Cohen slams Irish PM for saying released Gaza hostage was 'found' after she was 'lost'
- Will savour the moment of silence on Kohli’s dismissal for a long time, says Pat Cummins
- Big market for NPOs to raise funds
- UP Cong extends Dalit Gaurav Samvad campaign by a month
- Why have wedding ceremonies abroad, celebrate here: PM Modi
- NASA tests next-gen Mars helicopter design on Earth and Red Planet
- 'Became a national party despite govt targeting us' : Kejriwal on AAP's 11th foundation day
- Modi wants KCR to remain in power in Telangana: Rahul
- One burnt alive after fire breaks out in a car Adibatla
- Retiree turns waste quarry land into a mini forest
Just In
SC to hear on Tuesday Kerala’s plea against HC decision on Guv-pending bills issues
The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Tuesday a plea filed by the Kerala government against a decision rendered by the Kerala High Court refusing to lay down any fixed timeline for the Governor to assent bills.
New Delhi : The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Tuesday a plea filed by the Kerala government against a decision rendered by the Kerala High Court refusing to lay down any fixed timeline for the Governor to assent bills.
As per the causelist published on the website of the apex court, a bench headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Padiwala and Manoj Misra will hear the matter on November 28.
The special leave petition filed by the Kerala government questions High Court’s dismissal of a PIL filed by a practicing advocate seeking a declaration that the actions of the Governor in withholding the bills indefinitely are contumacious, arbitrary, despotic and antithetical to the democratic values.
The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) had said that the Governor has no power to withhold the bills ad infinitum (infinitely) and he has the Constitutional obligation under Article 200 of the Constitution of India to exercise the discretionary powers on the bills without any procrastination.
It demanded that on the legislative bills presented by the State Legislature, the Governor should act within a period of two months from the date of receipt.
“It is the Constitutional obligation of the Hon'ble Governor, either to give assent to a Bill or send it back for reconsideration by the Legislature or reserve it for consideration by the Hon'ble President,” contended the plea filed before the High Court.
It added that the National Commission To Review The Working of The Constitution, Sarkaria Commission and Justice M.M. Punchhi Commission have recommended that there should be a time frame within which the President or Governor has to exercise their discretionary power.
Recently, the Supreme Court had suggested to the Kerala Governor to go through the judgment delivered by the apex court in the Punjab Governor's case.