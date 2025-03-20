School bus collides with truck, 8 students injured

Jaipur: At least eight students were injured when the school bus they were travelling in met with an accident on the Jodhpur-Jaisalmer National Highway on Wednesday.

The bus belonging to the Holy Mission School collided with a truck near Kui Inda Crusher, close to Balesar town.

The incident, which took place around 9 a.m., left eight schoolchildren injured.

The accident happened when the bus, carrying students and staff, had just passed the Kui intersection. A truck coming from the opposite direction suddenly attempted to turn towards a hotel without the driver checking the side mirror. This abrupt turn left the bus driver unable to control the vehicle, resulting in a collision. The impact was so severe that the truck’s oil tank burst.

Hearing the commotion, the nearby residents rushed to the scene.

They were the first ones to reach the spot and helped evacuate the children from the bus.

The injured students were taken to Balesar Community Health Center in private vehicles.

Two children, in critical condition, were referred to Jodhpur for advanced medical care, while the remaining six were discharged after receiving first aid.

Balesar police station in-charge, Mool Singh Bhati, confirmed that upon receiving news of the accident, he and his team reached the spot immediately.

The injured students were taken to the hospital, and both vehicles were seized and brought to the police station.

The rest of the students were transported to school in another bus.