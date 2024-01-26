Scindia terms Tata-Airbus helicopter production partnership historic

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said that the partnership between Tata Group and Airbus marks a significant milestone in promoting indigenous manufacturing and will also give a major boost to the economy.

India's growing aviation prowess!



A historic day as @TataCompanies and Airbus join forces to establish India’s first private sector Helicopter Final Assembly Line (FAL) for producing H125 helicopters.



This collaboration marks a significant milestone in promoting indigenous… https://t.co/rUah2J85lc — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) January 26, 2024

"This collaboration marks a significant milestone in promoting indigenous manufacturing and will also give a major boost to our economy by creating diverse opportunities for employment and job creation, unlocking the potential of the Indian aerospace sector, and further solidifying Indo-France relations," the post read.

He further said: "Certain that this partnership will fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making Indian aviation #Atmanirbhar and will also empower the #MakeInIndia initiative."

According to officials, the FAL will produce Airbus' best-selling H125 helicopter from its civil range for India and export to some of the neighbouring countries.

Under this partnership, Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), a subsidiary of Tata Group, will set up the facility along with Airbus Helicopters.

The announcement was made during the two-day visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to India as Chief Guest at the Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

The FAL in India will undertake the integration of the major component assemblies, avionics and mission systems, installation of electrical harnesses, hydraulic circuits, flight controls, dynamic components, fuel system and the engine.

It will also do testing, qualification, and delivery of the H125 to customers in India and the region.

The FAL will take 24 months to set up and deliveries of the first 'Made in India' H125s are expected to commence in 2026.

The location of the FAL will be jointly decided by Airbus and the Tata Group.

"Helicopters are crucial for nation building. A 'Made-in-India' civil helicopter will not only be a symbol of the confident New India but will also unlock the true potential of the helicopter market in the country," said Guillaume Faury, Airbus CEO.

"This helicopter final assembly line, which we will build together with our trusted partner Tata, is a reaffirmation of Airbus' commitment to developing the full spectrum of the aerospace ecosystem in India. This will be the second final assembly line Airbus is building in India after the 'Make in India' C295 military aircraft manufacturing facility in Vadodara, Gujarat," said Faury. N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, said: "The Tata Group is delighted to set up India's first helicopter assembly facility in the private sector. This facility will have the final assembly line in partnership with Airbus for the world's bestselling Airbus H125 single engine helicopter for the Indian as well as export markets."