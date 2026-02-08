Search ops intensified for missing sailor

Bhubaneswar:The Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) on Friday said it has initiated a multi-agency response to locate Odisha sailor Sarthak Mohapatra who went missing from a vessel at sea on February 3. In a post on X, the DGS said search and rescue operations are underway in coordination with international and national stakeholders.

“Search and rescue operations are underway. The government of India remains fully committed to the safety, welfare and rights of Indian seafarers worldwide,” it said.

The directorate said it has activated its crisis response mechanism and taken up the matter with the Flag State Administration of Singapore, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre Mauritius (MRCC Mauritius), the vessel’s Protection & Indemnity Club, Indian authorities, and the Seafarers’ Welfare Fund Society (SWFS) to ensure coordinated search, rescue, and investigation efforts. Search and rescue operations are currently being conducted under the coordination of MRCC Mauritius, with the assistance of two to three vessels operating in the vicinity, the DGS informed. “The DGS has also initiated steps for a fact-finding investigation by competent authorities and will ensure that all contractual and legal obligations, including welfare assistance, are addressed in accordance with applicable laws, international conventions, and agreements,” it said. The directorate further informed that the Odisha government has taken up the matter at the highest level following an urgent appeal from the family of the missing seafarer and has formally requested expeditious action. The situation is also being reviewed by the minister for shipping and waterways and the secretary, who have directed the DGS to maintain a close watch on the search and rescue operations, the statement said.