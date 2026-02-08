Chandrababu reviews illness incident at Devarapalli hostel, seeks comprehensive report

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has examined the recent incident at the Devarapalli Ashram boys' hostel in Rampachodavaram, Polavaram district, where 92 students fell ill. Officials informed the Chief Minister that the students exhibited symptoms including vomiting, stomach pain, fever, and diarrhoea, and were swiftly transferred to hospitals in Mareedumilli and Rampachodavaram.

The officials explained that the students became unwell after breakfast yesterday morning and are now in a stable condition. They further reported that an immediate inspection of the hostel was carried out, with tests conducted on remaining students. Those showing diarrhoea symptoms received medical treatment, and a special medical camp was established. Samples of food and water from the hostel were collected for analysis.

A joint inspection committee has been formed to investigate the incident, and the Chief Minister instructed to ensure continuous monitoring of the students’ health at Rampachodavaram hospital. He also directed that the Collector submit a comprehensive report on the matter by tomorrow.