Sec 144 in Fatehpur village after locals protest officials visit
Deoria/Gorakhpur: Locals in Fatehpur village opposed the measurement of a gram sabha land by a Revenue department team which had been visiting the place where six persons were killed in a fight for land, a senior official said.
The Revenue department team visited Fatehpur village, six days after the gruesome incident, and was met with resistance from villagers as it reached the land of Prem Chand Yadav who was killed in the incident. Section 144 was imposed in the Fatehpur Gram Sabha area of Rudrapur with immediate effect for one month. On October 2, former district panchayat member Prem Yadav, 50, was attacked with sharp-edged weapons and killed by his rival Satyaprakash Dubey and his family when he went to his house. In retaliation soon after, Yadav’s supporters from Abhaipur attacked Dubey’s house and brutally killed Dubey and five of his family, including children.
Heavy police force has since been deployed in the village to maintain law and order. Dubey had earlier complained to the revenue department against Premchand Yadav, alleging that he built his house on the gram sabha land.