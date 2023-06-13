Section 144 Imposed In Roorkee Over Clash Between Villagers And Police

After a confrontation between residents and police over the suspected death of a Dalit man descended into violence on Monday night, prohibition orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were issued in Roorkee, Uttarakhand.



When stones were thrown at the police squads, several officers were hurt. After the man was discovered dead in mysterious circumstances, a fight broke out in the town of Belra.



The deceased's family claimed that some people from the same town beat him and attempted to run a tractor over him, which is what ultimately killed him. The deceased's family members had gathered at the police station early that morning, furious about the tragedy.

They tried to stop traffic by putting the deceased's body on the highway later in the day. Locals threw stones at police officers who were attempting to calm the situation after receiving orders from SSP Ajit Singh, injuring several officers.

The critically injured police officers were transferred to a higher medical facility, while the injured police officers are now receiving care at public hospitals.

District Magistrate Dheeraj Singh Gabryal and SSP Ajit Singh hurried to the location with a large police force to calm the situation as soon as they learned about the occurrence. The situation worsened when the people proceeded to throw stones at the police, who then responded by firing tear gas rounds.