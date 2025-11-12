Security beefed up in state after Delhi blast

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police beefed up security across the State in the wake of Delhi blast and are ready to tackle any possible threat, Additional DGP (law and order) Sanjay Kumar said on Tuesday. “Keeping in view the unfortunate Delhi incident, we have alerted our State police. All police personnel have been put on high alert. All vital installations, religious places and sensitive areas are under close watch,” Kumar told reporters.

“The situation is not alarming in Odisha, but we are very alert to repel any threat... Our aim is to prevent any kind of terrorist or anti-national activity in the State. If any terrorist tries to enter the State, we will neutralise him,” he said. The State Intelligence Wing is also in constant touch with different Central agencies, Kumar said.

When asked about police arrangements for the ongoing Bali Jatra in Cuttack, where thousands of people gather every evening, he said there is tight security at vulnerable points in the ground. Kumar said Odisha coast is fully secured, while an additional number of security personnel has been deployed at Jagannath temple in Puri. Stating that Odisha is a peaceful State, Kumar appealed to people not to believe in rumour and misinformation. Special security arrangements have also been made at beaches, railway stations, airports, bus stands and other crowded areas in Odisha, another police officer said.

Bhubaneswar’s Biju Patnaik International Airport Director Prasanna Pradhan said surveillance has been increased with the deployment of quick response teams, dog and bomb disposal squads.

Meanwhile, the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha has also alerted all its members and directed them to have a close watch on suspicious elements and inform the police accordingly. On Monday, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi directed Odisha Police to make extensive security arrangements across the State. The Chief Minister’s direction came hours after an explosion in Delhi’s Red Fort area. “I strongly condemn the incident. India has never tolerated such inhumane incidents, and nor will it,” the Chief Minister said.

Majhi expressed his firm confidence that the Central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will definitely conduct a proper investigation into this incident and punish the guilty.