Live
- Zomato-backed Magicpin's co-founder Brij Bhushan moves on
- Congress names 8 LS, 49 Assembly candidates for Odisha
- FSSAI tells e-commerce firms to stop misuse of ‘Health Drink’ tag to push sales
- Director KVR Mahendra unveils insights into ‘Bharatanatyam’
- JSW Energy gets board nod to raise Rs 5,000 crore through share sale
- TDP youth leader Kesineni Venkat flays YSRCP govt.
- Ghulam Nabi Azad will contest elections from Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat
- Chief Minister Revanth Reddy does not care about farmers' problems as he thinks how to win the parliamentary elections - Former BRS MLA Guvwala Balaraju
- Rajasthan CEO hospitalised after 'breathing difficulty', discharged after tests
- IPL 2024: 'What wrong has Rohit done', fans would be thinking, says Navjot Sidhu on MI captaincy change
Just In
Security Forces Eliminate Nine Maoists In Encounter In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur District
- 1. Read about the significant anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh, where nine Maoists were killed in an encounter with security personnel.
- 2. Learn more about the operation, the context of Maoist activity in the region, and the implications of the encounter ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
In a significant operation, security personnel engaged in an anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Tuesday, resulting in the elimination of nine Maoists. The encounter occurred in a forest near Lendra village around 6 am when a joint team of security personnel was on duty.
Bastar IG Sundarraj disclosed that the operation was initiated following a tip-off regarding the presence of a senior Naxal named Papa Rao, who carries a bounty of more than Rs 40 lakh.
The operation, which involved personnel from the District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), was one of the largest in recent years.
During the encounter, security personnel seized several automatic weapons, including a light machine gun, and launched a search operation in the area.
Bijapur, situated in the Bastar region, is notorious for Maoist activity, with around 41 Naxalites killed in separate encounters with security forces in the region this year, as reported by PTI.
The timing of the encounter, just days before the Lok Sabha elections, adds significance, with the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency set to vote in the first phase on April 19.
Naxalite activities typically escalate from March onwards during their Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign (TCOC), resulting in numerous attacks on security forces in the Bastar region during the March to June period. Last month, security forces encountered and neutralized six Naxalites in the Basaguda area of Bijapur."