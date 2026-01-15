Security forces uncover, neutralise Maoist explosive dump in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: In a major breakthrough for security forces in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit region, a joint team uncovered and neutralised a significant Maoist explosives dump hidden in the forested hills near Kursingbahar village under Barsur police station in Dantewada district.

According to senior police officials the seized cache included a 174-kilogram barrel-type Improvised Explosive Device, one Barrel Grenade Launcher, five bundles of cordex wire each six meters long, six electric detonators, eight gelatin sticks, one bundle of electric wire, one bundle of safety fuse, along with medicines, daily essentials, and Maoist literature.

The explosives, valued at approximately 11 lakh rupees, were concealed in a strategic location to support ambushes or sabotage.

The Bomb Disposal Squad safely destroyed the IED on-site, averting immediate threats. This incident aligns with a broader pattern of successes in Chhattisgarh's anti-Maoist campaign.

Recent months have seen mass surrenders, such as 63 cadres in Dantewada on January 9, including 36 with a collective bounty of over 1.19 crore rupees, under the state's 'Poona Margem' rehabilitation initiative.

The operation, conducted on January 13, 2026, was based on precise intelligence from the Intelligence Bureau, highlighting the ongoing efforts to dismantle Naxalite networks in South Bastar.

Announced on January 15, this recovery deals a substantial blow to Maoist capabilities, preventing potential attacks on civilians and forces.

Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai and Additional Superintendent RK Barman led the operation involved coordinated units including the Young Platoon and Bomb Disposal Squad from the 195th Battalion CRPF.

Also Second-in-Command Vikrant Verma, the Quick Action Team (QAT) from the 111th Battalion under Second-in-Command Vivek Kumar Singh, the Headquarters QAT of the 195th Battalion headed by Inspector Dhirendra, and civil police from Barsur station played pivotal role.

This multi-agency approach exemplifies the intensified anti-Naxal patrolling and search initiatives in Dantewada, a hotspot for Left-Wing Extremism.

Since early 2024, forces have eliminated over 200 Maoists in encounters, arrested more than 1,000, and prompted hundreds to surrender, weakening the Communist Party of India-Maoist in Bastar.

Similar recoveries, like arms dumps in Sukma and Bijapur, indicate shrinking operational space for insurgents.

Police officials said that such operations, combined with development schemes like road connectivity and community outreach, are eroding Maoist influence.

The state government aims to eradicate Naxalism by 2026, as pledged by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.