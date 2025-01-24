Security intensified to foil Maoists’ entry into Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The police have intensified security to thwart the possible efforts of the Maoists to enter Odisha following an operation that left 14 red rebels dead in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, an official said on Wednesday. The police remained alert in the districts bordering Chhattisgarh as combing operations were underway in Chhattisgarh.

“We have put the police and central forces deployed in different districts to remain alert and prevent possible infiltration of Maoists from the neighbouring State,” Odisha DGP Y B Khurania said after holding a review meeting.

Khurania, along with top police officers, flew to Kalahandi district on Wednesday and held the review meeting on the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) situation in the bordering districts, particularly after the Chhattisgarh operation. The DGP also visited a COB (company operating base) of the CRPF in Kalahandi and interacted with the personnel there.

“The jawans and the State police personnel are told to remain vigil and all are alert. There is regular intelligence sharing among the security agencies,” Khurania said while lauding the role of the State’s elite Special Operation Group (SOG) jointly with the Chhattisgarh police and the CRPF.

Khurania said till Tuesday, 14 Maoists, including the banned CPI(Maoist)’s central committee member Chalpathi, were gunned down in the operation.

“Meanwhile, our SOG has handed over the bodies to the Chhattisgarh government and a search and combing operation is being carried out by the COBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action),” he said.

Taking to X, the Odisha Police said, “With an unwavering resolve to make Kalahandi Maoist free district, @DGPOdisha reviewed the LWE operations with senior police & CRPF officers, reinforcing #Odisha’s united vision of a safer & brighter future. Together, to ensure a secure, prosperous & Maoist free tomorrow.” Sources in police headquarters said that the DGP is scheduled to visit some other LWE-hit districts soon.

Nuapada SP Gundala Reddy Raghavendra, who played a major role in the anti-Maoist operation at Kularighar reserve forest in neghbouring Gariabandh district, congratulated the SOG jawans for their dedicated service and resolve to end LWE.

Asked how only one SOG jawan sustained injury in the massive operation while 14 Maoists were neutralised during the exchange of fire, Raghavendra said, “Our personnel were highly trained and they followed the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in letter and spirit. The jawans were categorically told to remain careful of the possible IED planting by the Maoists on the jungle routes. They were guided by the SOP.”

Meanwhile, sources said the Odisha Police has already launched anti-Maoist operation at certain places of Kandhamal and

Boudh districts.