Security personnel evict Congress MLAs

Bhubaneswar: There was high drama on Tuesday night as the security personnel evicted the suspended Congress MLAs from the Assembly. They were staging a dharna in the well of the House protesting against the suspension order. They had to spend the night on the street at Master Canteen, a Congress leader said.

“We were manhandled and forcibly evicted from the Assembly at the dead of the night. This is illegal and undemocratic,” alleged party MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati. Odisha Congress president Bhakta Charan Das and AICC in-charge of Odisha, Ajay Kumar Lallu, sat on dharna in the Master Canteen area on Wednesday protesting the suspension of party MLAs.

Kadam alleged that the party MLAs during their stay in the Assembly were denied food, water and even toilet facility. Kadam was injured in the Assembly on Tuesday night as a security man slammed the door on his hand. He sustained injury on his finger.