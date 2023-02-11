Seminar on 'Global Crisis': Education system should be based on values says Prof A K Mohanty

Dhenkanal: "Education system based on information and skill is not enough. Value education is essential and should be inseparable part of education system in primary as well as higher education. Teachers are competent but not influential as values are not reflected in teaching-learning activities," said Prof Aditya Kumar Mohanty, educationist and philanthropist, here on Friday.



Addressing a national seminar on 'Global Crisis,' organised by Department of Philosophy at Dhenkanal Autonomous College, Prof Mohanty said education system should include value education and related subjects which can enhance the personality of students, teachers and professionals. Any institute can produce competent doctor or engineer but an ideal doctor or engineer should have ethical responsibilities, he added.

The 'Global Crisis,' which is being witnessed today, is due to crisis of values among professionals. Lack of Nature-centric policy affects ecology and environment which leads to large-scale crisis in the world and environment. There is advanced use of science and technology but lack of values harms society at all levels, Prof Mohanty said.

Referring to Russia-Ukraine war, he said the conflict between these two countries has led to massive suffering for lakhs of people which in turn is affecting the whole world.

Prof Mohanty said vested interests are misusing science and technology for their own selfish ends. Man-made disasters are more dangerous than natural disasters, he added.

Prof Mohanty, who is Head of Department of Philosophy, Tripura Central University, was felicitated by Dhenkanal Autonomous College Principal Prof Ranjit Kumar Pradhan. Prof Pradhan and Dr S P Pati also spoke on the occasion.