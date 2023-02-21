Senior Colleague In West Bengal Allegedly Raped BSF Constable

According to reports, a 30-year-old female Border Security Force (BSF) constable is accused of being raped by a senior male colleague in West Bengal's Nadia area. They reported on Monday that the alleged BSF inspector had been fired.

According to BSF DIG A K Arya, the incident happened in the night of February 18 and 19. They have already taken action after receiving a complaint. An investigation has been started, and the questioned inspector has been suspended.

According to the police, the Bhabanipur police station allegedly filed zero First Information Reports (FIR) because it was outside of their purview. The victim has already undergone a medical examination. She was originally brought to a medical facility in Nadia before being transported to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.

According to sources, she is receiving treatment, and her condition is stable. In the state, the incident has sparked a political discussion. Kunal Ghosh, a spokesperson for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) across all of India, attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party on Twitter (BJP).