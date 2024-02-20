ServiceNow partners AICTE to skill over 10K students on its platform in 1st yr

New Delhi: Digital workflow company ServiceNow on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) under the Ministry of Education, with a goal to skill more than 10,000 students on its platform in the first year.

This MoU is the first step in a strategic partnership with the potential to scale to 25,000 students within three years, the company said.

"The MoU will enable AICTE-affiliated institutes across India to build a pool of qualified talent that will drive the next wave of tech innovation in India," Nick Tzitzon, chief strategy and corporate affairs officer at ServiceNow, said in a statement.

This collaboration will provide students with global and centralised learning while building future-ready skills and capabilities.

The partnership will create a continuing education path with access to ServiceNow Administrator and Developer courses on the Now Learning platform.

"Our collaboration with ServiceNow is aimed at providing students with advanced training in innovative concepts and techniques, alongside motivation to explore cutting-edge technologies tailored to their needs," said Professor (Dr) TG Sitharam, Chairman - AICTE.

According to the company, the partnership will fuel a new economy with in-demand, skilled and job-ready talent with a focus on faster, more equitable career paths in the high-growth ServiceNow ecosystem.

"Partnering with ServiceNow, we aim to equip students with the latest in innovative thinking and technology, encouraging them to engage with new technologies that meet their needs," Dr Chandrasekhar Buddha, CCO & CEO, Anuvadini, AICTE, said.

ServiceNow’s RiseUp programme is a global programme designed to skill one million people with in-demand digital skills globally.