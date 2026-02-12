Seshadri Vangala Joins US India Space Forum as Special Guest

Chennai, 12 February – Seshadri Vangala, Founder and Chairman of IFINGlobal Group, was a special guest at the US India Space Forum organised by the US Consulate in Chennai.

During the event, he met with Sri Shubhanshu Shukla, India’s first astronaut to travel to the International Space Station, and engaged in fruitful discussions with key stakeholders in the aerospace industry, including Sri AK Bhatt of Inspace and Ramesh Venkatram.

Vangala outlined his ongoing initiatives in collaboration with HMTV and HansIndia, and extended invitations to future events, emphasising his commitment to advancing aerospace collaborations between India and the US.