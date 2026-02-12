  1. Home
  2. News
  3. National
News

Seshadri Vangala Joins US India Space Forum as Special Guest

  • Created On:  12 Feb 2026 6:36 AM IST
Seshadri Vangala Joins US India Space Forum as Special Guest
X

Chennai, 12 February – Seshadri Vangala, Founder and Chairman of IFINGlobal Group, was a special guest at the US India Space Forum organised by the US Consulate in Chennai.

During the event, he met with Sri Shubhanshu Shukla, India’s first astronaut to travel to the International Space Station, and engaged in fruitful discussions with key stakeholders in the aerospace industry, including Sri AK Bhatt of Inspace and Ramesh Venkatram.

Vangala outlined his ongoing initiatives in collaboration with HMTV and HansIndia, and extended invitations to future events, emphasising his commitment to advancing aerospace collaborations between India and the US.

Tags

Seshadri VangalaUS India Space ForumInternational Space StationIN-SPACeUS Consulate Chennai
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

MyVoice: Views of our readers 12th February 2026

Views of our readers

MyVoice: Views of our readers 12th February 2026

National News

More
Share it
X