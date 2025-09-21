Seva Pakhwada: Pan-India 'Namo Yuva Run' instils enthusiasm, patriotism among youth

As part of the two-week 'Seva Pakhwada' programme organised to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, scores of 'Namo Yuva Run' events were organised across the country on Sunday, primarily in BJP-ruled states, including Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

Union Minister of State Raj Bhushan Chaudhary, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, BJP National Secretary Alka Gurjar, and Delhi BJP Yuva Morcha President Sagar Tyagi were among the prominent faces in Delhi edition of 'Namo Yuva Run'. It was flagged off by Union Minister of State Raj Bhushan and MP Manoj Tiwari.

In Mumbai, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, actor Milind Soman, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, and several other leaders participated in the 'Namo Yuva Run' on Sunday morning.

In Agra, the 'Namo Yuva Run' was organised at the Eklavya Sports Stadium. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya flagged off the event, saying, "The Namo Marathon has been organised with the goal of a drug-free India, a developed India, 'One Nation, One Election,' and a globally leading India."

In Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini participated in the 'Namo Yuva Run'. He flagged off the marathon from Dronacharya Stadium in Kurukshetra and said, "Today's marathon symbolises the energy, enthusiasm, and commitment of our youth towards nation-building. This initiative is an important step towards building a bright future for the youth."

In Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off the 'Namo Yuva Run' in Dehradun and also participated in the race with the youth. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi also ran with the youth during the 'Namo Yuva Marathon' in Bhubaneswar. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha flagged off the 'Namo Yuva Run' in Agartala.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma flagged off the 'Namo Yuva Daur' marathon in Jaipur.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and BJP State President Madan Rathore also attended the event in Jodhpur.

Union Minister Shekhawat said, "It is well known that Prime Minister Modi has always cherished the vision and dream of 'If India plays, India will flourish,' which led him to launch the 'Fit India Mission.' Today, as the country celebrates its 75th birthday and honours his long life dedicated to the service of the nation, in which service and honesty were paramount, the entire nation has pledged to run. Everyone participated in the marathon in his honour."

In Gujarat, the 'Namo Yuva Run' marathon was held in Ahmedabad and was flagged off by Gujarat Health Minister Rishikesh Patel. He also encouraged the youth to give up addiction and move forward in a positive direction. Residents and activists praised the event and described it as a means of positive change in society.

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha organised the "Namo Yuva Run" in Jamshedpur. The approximately five-kilometre marathon was aimed at instilling a sense of fitness and national service among youth.

Hundreds of youth, students, and sports enthusiasts participated enthusiastically. Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, the chief guest, flagged off the race and encouraged the participants.

He stated that such events unite youth and inspire them to lead healthy and disciplined lives. After the race, the winners were honoured with medals and certificates.